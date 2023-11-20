3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers today, First Alert Weather Day for widespread rain and storms tomorrow

Rain likely starting tomorrow morning
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for widespread heavy rain that will impact holiday travel.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for widespread heavy rain that will impact holiday travel.
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 65°

Tonight’s Low: 57°

Rain Chance: 30%

After a beautiful weekend, our weather story changes for the start of the work week.

Today we will be mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. A few light showers will also be possible, especially for the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow we have issued a First Alert Weather Day as a strong weather system will roll into the southeast, bringing widespread rain and a chance for a few storms here in North Georgia.

Severe weather is not a huge concern, but an isolated severe storm east of the city is possible during the afternoon and early evening. The mountains will also need to be monitored for damaging wind gusts through the day as wind gusts upwards of 50-55mph are possible there.

Rain will clear the area by the early evening around sunset, but continue to impact much of the eastern seaboard. If you have travel plans to head to the northeast Tuesday or Wednesday, you will want to keep a close eye on your flight!

Thankfully we dry out Wednesday and continue the dry weather into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving will start off cold in the upper 30s to low 40s with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers could return Friday before we head into a cool and dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and sunshine finally returning Sunday.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, likely for the morning commute tomorrow.
Widespread rain, heavy at times, likely for the morning commute tomorrow.
Showers begin to push east of Atlanta, a few storms possible for the afternoon as well.
Showers begin to push east of Atlanta, a few storms possible for the afternoon as well.
Showers clear by the evening commute tomorrow
Showers clear by the evening commute tomorrow
Cloudy with a few showers today, rain likely tomorrow for the morning into the afternoon. Dry...
Cloudy with a few showers today, rain likely tomorrow for the morning into the afternoon. Dry and cooler for Thanksgiving.(Atlanta News First)

