Gwinnett County K-9 officer retires after 8 years of service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department has announced the retirement of K-9 Elsa, marking the end of an eight-year career.

This decision was made due to her advanced age and a noticeable decline in performance abilities, the department said.

“The contributions of K-9 Elsa over her celebrated career, in addition to the rest of our K9 teams, have had a positive impact on the safety of our community over the last several years,” said Deputy Chief of Police Steve Shaw.

According to the police department, Elsa was deployed on 545 calls, resulting in 51 patrol apprehensions, 87 narcotic apprehensions, and 133 evidence recoveries throughout her career.

Elsa will spend her retirement under the care of her handler, Cpl. A. Hylton, the department said.

