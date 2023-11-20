3-Degree Guarantee
Hawks, YMCA of metro Atlanta announce multi-year partnership

By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced a multi-year partnership on Monday.

The signature ‘Y’ logo will become the official jersey patch of the team.

The two organizations plan to collaborate on major community initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of Atlantans with a focus on increasing access to youth sports, especially basketball.

“Everything the YMCA of Metro Atlanta does is grounded in meeting the unique needs of communities – and we can’t do it alone. We’re grateful to partner with the Atlanta Hawks. Together we can increase access and involvement and provide the opportunity for more people to discover their potential and thrive,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that has shared values of impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth sports, and curating community programming.”

The Hawks will debut the new jerseys tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. during their In-Season Tournament game against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena.

