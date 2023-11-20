Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, authors | Their published works

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Besides serving as the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were both prolific authors.

Mrs. Carter died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96, only days after entering hospice care. The nation’s 39th president himself entered hospice care earlier this year.

Mrs. Carter wrote five books, while the former president has written 32 books, many of which are in revised editions.

Books by Rosalynn Carter

First Lady from Plains (1994)

Helping Yourself Help Others: A Book for Caregivers (1995)

Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life (with Jimmy Carter) (1995)

Helping Someone With Mental Illness: Compassionate Guide for Family, Friends and Caregivers (1999)

Within Our Reach: Ending the Mental Health Crisis (2010)

Books by Jimmy Carter

Why Not the Best? (1975, 1996)

A Government as Good as Its People (1977, 1996)

Keeping Faith: Memoirs of a President (1982, 1995)

Negotiation: The Alternative to Hostility (1984, 2003)

The Blood of Abraham: Insights into the Middle East (1985, 1993, 2007)

Everything to Gain: Making the Most of the Rest of Your Life, written with Rosalynn Carter (1987, 1995)

An Outdoor Journal: Adventures and Reflections (1988, 1994)

Turning Point: A Candidate, a State, and a Nation Come of Age (1992)

Talking Peace: A Vision for the Next Generation (1993, 1995)

Always a Reckoning and Other Poems, (1995)

The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer, illustrated by Amy Carter (1995)

Living Faith (1996)

Sources of Strength: Meditations on Scripture for a Living Faith (1997)

The Virtues of Aging (1998)

An Hour Before Daylight: Memories of a Rural Boyhood (2001)

Christmas in Plains: Memories (2001)

The Nobel Peace Prize Lecture (2002)

The Hornet’s Nest: A Novel of the Revolutionary War (2003)

Sharing Good Times (2004)

Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis (2005)

Palestine Peace Not Apartheid (2006, 2007)

Beyond the White House: Waging Peace, Fighting Disease, Building Hope (2007)

A Remarkable Mother (2008)

We Can Have Peace in the Holy Land: A Plan That Will Work (2009)

White House Diary (2010)

Through the Year with Jimmy Carter: 366 Daily Meditations from the 39th President (2011)

NIV Lessons from the Life Bible: Personal Reflections with Jimmy Carter, revised as NSRV Simple Faith Bible (2012, 2020)

A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence, and Power (2014)

The Paintings of Jimmy Carter (2014)

A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety (2015)

The Craftsmanship of Jimmy Carter (2018)

Faith: A Journey for All (2018)

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite son. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.