3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Life after donation: Georgia woman encouraging others to be organ donors

A Georgia woman is encouraging others to become organ donors after she donated a kidney to her father.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The bond between a daughter and her father can be strong and unshakable; this rings true for Leta Brooks Hays and her father, Frank Perry.

“Her and I have always seemed to have a certain bond,” Perry said. “It is even unspoken. You know it, you feel it, you live it.”

When Perry got sick, went on dialysis and eventually needed a kidney donor, it was no surprise to Brooks Hays that she was her dad’s perfect match.

“I had this inner knowing. I can’t tell you where it comes from, but I knew in that moment I was going to give him a kidney,” she said. “We matched all five of the markers, 100%.”

So the duo went through the surgery, and Brooks Hays gave her father a kidney.

“I was overwhelmed, joyous, apprehensive to what it might do to her,” Perry said.

It turns out he wasn’t the only one concerned for Brooks Hays. Friends and other family members voiced concerns about her quality of life as well.

“I didn’t sit with that fear,” Brooks Hays said. “I think I just moved forward once the decision was made, which was no decision for me. I just knew that I was going to do this.”

Brooks Hays recovered and started training. She has run over 25 races since the surgery.

“I always knew she could do it,” Perry said.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list, and kidney transplants are continuing to increase.

“In 2022, more than 25,000 kidney transplants were performed in a single year for the first time,” the organization said. “This represents more than half of the total number of transplants for the year, which continued a decades-long trend of increases.”

“You can still live just as healthy, just as active on one kidney. You can do everything that you did before. You just don’t have to be afraid,” Brooks Hays said.

She’s headed to Guatemala in December to hike volcanoes with other organ donors. They will summit three volcanoes in one week.

Brooks Hays was chosen as one of 19 kidney donors across the country to take part in what is called the One Kidney Climb through a nonprofit called Kidney Donor Athletes. The nonprofit helps empower kidney donors and inspires others to become donors themselves. Last year, the participants hiked Kilimanjaro.

It is all to make a statement: You don’t have to be afraid – you can still live a full life.

You can follow along with Leta’s adventures HERE:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’
Police lights
5 injured in several overnight metro Atlanta shootings, police say

Latest News

The former First Lady will be laid to rest Wednesday in Plains.
Rosalynn Carter's funeral plans announced
According to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, the cellmate was killed “simply because of the...
‘Racially motivated murder’ at Clayton County Jail under investigation, sheriff says
193 congregations once belonging to the UMC South Georgia Conference also left the denomination...
261 Georgia congregations leave the United Methodist Church over a divide on LGBTQ issues
Mrs. Carter left a huge mark on millions, including the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The King Center remembers Rosalynn Carter
Visitors to the Carter Center in Atlanta mourned the death of the former First Lady.
Carter Center visitors remember Rosalynn Carter