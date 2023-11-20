3-Degree Guarantee
Man wanted in deadly crash arrested in Bibb County, deputies say

A fatal crash arrest on Riggins Mill Road.
A fatal crash arrest on Riggins Mill Road.(Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash in Bibb County, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrested man was identified as 31-year-old Caleb Levi Hendrix of Macon. He was wanted in Bibb County for homicide by vehicle, driving under the Influence (drugs), driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and superior court violation of probation, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly crash happened on Riggins Mill Road near Herbert Smart Downtown Airport on July 30, when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Michael Burnett of Macon.

The sheriff’s office said Hendrix is in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without a bond.

If you have any information about the deadly crash, you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

