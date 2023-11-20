3-Degree Guarantee
Person shot, killed in Castleberry Hill neighborhood, Atlanta police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the Smith & Porter Apartments at 210 Peters St. SW just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person dead with a gunshot wound.

They said the homicide unit is working to determine the circumstances. Police did not say if any suspects are in custody.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

