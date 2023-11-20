3-Degree Guarantee
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Clayton County police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday evening in Riverdale.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a missing woman in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, 36-year-old Tiera Rector was reportedly last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 85 in Riverdale wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Rector has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches in height, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Rector, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT 8.

