Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a missing woman in Clayton County.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, 36-year-old Tiera Rector was reportedly last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 85 in Riverdale wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Police say Rector has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches in height, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you’ve seen Rector, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 EXT 8.
