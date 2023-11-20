3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Racially motivated murder’ at Clayton County Jail under investigation, sheriff says

Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Clayton County Jail was charged with...
Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Clayton County Jail was charged with killing his cellmate in a “racially motivated murder.”(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Clayton County Jail was charged with killing his cellmate in a “racially motivated murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, Jaquez Jackson, an inmate at the jail, was charged after his cellmate was brutally beaten to death on Sunday. Allen said Jackson’s cellmate was punched, kicked and his head was slammed on the toilet.

The sheriff said the cellmate was killed “simply because of the color of his skin.”

The sheriff’s office said Jackson had said “several times” that he did not like Mexicans or Hispanics and “wanted to kill them.”

Jackson was charged with murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot, according to the sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the cellmate.

Jackson was in jail on a probation violation. He was originally charged with felony terroristic threats and obstruction of an officer, and misdemeanor charges including battery and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s office. He was sentenced to five years in April 2022, with a year to be served in jail and the rest on probation.

His probation was revoked on Oct. 11, 2023, and he “was sentenced to serve one year in prison awaiting acceptance from Georgia Department of Corrections,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’
Police lights
5 injured in several overnight metro Atlanta shootings, police say

Latest News

Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
A Marietta Eagle Scout is helping police for when they respond to calls involving people with...
Eagle Scout gifts Marietta Police Department sensory kits for kids on the spectrum
The King Center is remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
King family mourns the loss of Rosalynn Carter, an ally and close friend
In Plane Sight: Black passengers searched more than others at airport
In Plane Sight: Black passengers searched more than others at airport