Reports: Ridder to start against the Saints

NFL Network is reporting
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) works against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple outlets are reporting that the Falcons will turn back to Desmond Ridder when the Falcons host the Saints on November 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news on X that Atlanta will turn back to its original starter.

Ridder has been Taylor Heinicke’s backup the last two games in which the Falcons both lost.

The 28-year-old was evaluated for a concussion and cleared of it against the Titans, but was replaced by Heinicke at halftime.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told media prior to the bye week that the team would use the time to evaluate both quarterback’s, settle on one and stick with them for the remainder of the season.

Ridder is 4-4 and had 7 turnovers in his last three games as starter.

