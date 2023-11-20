3-Degree Guarantee
Single mom of three among those who lost everything in massive Atlanta apartment fire

Jennifer Sequeira and her three kids are one of many families who lost everything in a fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk apartments earlier this month.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jennifer Sequeira and her three kids are one of many families who lost everything in a fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments earlier this month.

Now, Sequeira’s mother, Azucena Tercero, is working to help her daughter and grandchildren rebuild.

“It’s hurting me a lot to see my grandkids and daughter suffering,” she said. “I feel like I want to cry.”

Sequeira is a single mom to two young adults and a one-year-old.

Tercero told Atlanta News First her daughter and grandchildren have been staying with her and other family members, but they are essentially without a home just days before the holidays begin.

“I thank God they are safe, that’s the number one thing, they are safe,” she said. “I’m grateful for that.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated during the fire near Cheshire Bridge Road and dozens lost their homes.

Two people are facing charges in connection to the fire.

Most recently, former residents announced they have filed a class action lawsuit against the companies responsible for the complex.

Tercero, like many others, started a GoFundMe page to help her daughter and grandchildren.

Atlanta News First does not endorse or vet any GoFundMe. Donate at your own risk.

