Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her new home and sign some documents. She was welcomed with a pleasant surprise instead.

Habitat for Humanity partnered and constructed the home from the ground up, with Nique’s assistance. But when she came to take a look at the house Tuesday morning, she was shocked to see it was fully furnished by Aaron’s, and it also was stocked with food that’ll last weeks.

On top of this, Falcons legend Warrick Dunn was the one who welcomed the family to their new home and also gave them a $5,000 check to help with their down payment. Nique shed a few tears of joy, knowing she and her kids will have somewhere stable to call home, instead of moving often due to the high cost of rent.

“The house was supposed to be empty. So walking in, seeing everyone, seeing the food, furniture, people, I still feel like I’m dreaming a little bit. Thanksgiving has an extra meaning of thankful this year,” she said.

Dunn escorted the family throughout the new house, showing the kids their furnished rooms.

“Once they go through the house and see this is mine, this is my room, you can see the joy, things change. I’m happy to see that change,” said Dunn.

Warrick Dunn Charities has been doing this for 26 years. This is the 220th home celebration the charity has been part of.

