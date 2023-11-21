3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

Ring camera footage caught two men breaking into a southeast Atlanta home.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery.

Atlanta police said they believe two people robbed a home at 1757 Richmond Ave SE on Nov. 17. The homeowner told police the two men knocked on her front door before hopping her backyard fence and breaking in. She said they stole two TVs, two laptops and her and her son’s birth certificates and Social Security cards.

According to a witness, the men later tried to sell one of the TVs, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

