Buford man charged with organizing street racing in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Buford man has been charged in a multi-agency probe into organized drag racing in metro Atlanta, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Gwinnett police said 20-year-old Jhostin Alexander Bardales was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday after officers with the department, along with DeKalb County and Atlanta police officers, executed a search warrant.

They said the search warrant was based on an ongoing investigation by Atlanta police stemming from an Aug. 20 incident in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a 911 call that night at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street, according to Gwinnett police.

They said a state trooper arrested the driver of a black F-150 doing donuts in the intersection.

Dekalb County police were “able to identify the social media account that was directing the event,” and Atlanta police allege they were “able to identify the organizer” as Bardales, Gwinnett police said.

Atlanta police “identified nine different intersections that the criminal street racing group was directing racers to that night” — four locations in Gwinnett County, four in Dekalb County, and one in Atlanta, according to Gwinnett police.

Bardales was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on multiple counts of promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing, Gwinnett police said.

Charges from other jurisdictions may be forthcoming, they added.

