Fire damages apartment building in DeKalb County

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An apartment building was damaged by fire overnight in Brookhaven.

DeKalb Fire says the call came in Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. for a fire at 100 Windmont Drive NE (The Atlantic Brookhaven apartments).

Everyone was able to make it out safe and no injuries were reported. Firefighters say they were able to rescue some pets from the building.

The fire is out. Firefighters say it appears to have started on a balcony.

Officials say six units are heavily damaged and 12 others have smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the affected residents with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

