First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts prompt First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia until 1pm tomorrow. Sustained winds will range between 15 and 25 mph, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Tomorrow we have issued a First Alert Weather Day as a strong weather system will roll into the southeast, bringing widespread rain and a few storms across North Georgia.

Heavy rain arrives overnight tonight and continues through the afternoon tomorrow. Severe weather is possible with strong damaging winds being the biggest threat. Most of the area is under a low (level 1 out of 5) threat of severe weather. Showers and storms should clear northwest Georgia by mid afternoon, with things drying out in the city early tomorrow evening.

The bulk of the moisture should exit our area late Tuesday, but clouds will stick around for another day. Wednesday’s forecast continues to trend cooler -- a breezy northwest wind and lots of clouds will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly start for Thanksgiving, but some breaks in the clouds should allow afternoon temperatures to recover into the upper 50s.

A few showers could return Friday before we head into a cool and dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and sunshine finally returning Sunday.

