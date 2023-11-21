3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts prompt First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

Rain moves in early Tuesday morning
By Patrick Pete and Jennifer Valdez
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of north Georgia until 1pm tomorrow. Sustained winds will range between 15 and 25 mph, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Winds could gust up to 45mph tomorrow
Winds could gust up to 45mph tomorrow(Atlanta News First)

Tomorrow we have issued a First Alert Weather Day as a strong weather system will roll into the southeast, bringing widespread rain and a few storms across North Georgia.

Heavy rain arrives overnight tonight and continues through the afternoon tomorrow. Severe weather is possible with strong damaging winds being the biggest threat. Most of the area is under a low (level 1 out of 5) threat of severe weather. Showers and storms should clear northwest Georgia by mid afternoon, with things drying out in the city early tomorrow evening.

Most of North Georgia is under a low threat of severe weather Tuesday
Most of North Georgia is under a low threat of severe weather Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
Stay off the roads if possible
Stay off the roads if possible(Atlanta News First)
The heavy rain moves out of Atlanta after 2pm
The heavy rain moves out of Atlanta after 2pm(Atlanta News First)

The bulk of the moisture should exit our area late Tuesday, but clouds will stick around for another day. Wednesday’s forecast continues to trend cooler -- a breezy northwest wind and lots of clouds will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. A chilly start for Thanksgiving, but some breaks in the clouds should allow afternoon temperatures to recover into the upper 50s.

A few showers could return Friday before we head into a cool and dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and sunshine finally returning Sunday.

Temperatures trend cooler for Thanksgiving
Temperatures trend cooler for Thanksgiving(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
President John F. Kennedy in the limousine in Dallas, Texas, on Main Street, minutes before the...
New study casts more doubt on JFK assassination’s ‘magic bullet’
Police lights
5 injured in several overnight metro Atlanta shootings, police say

Latest News

Damaging wind gusts possible in stronger storms
First Alert Weather Day -- rain/storms plague Tuesday's forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday for heavy rain & storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday for heavy rain & storms
Expect Heavy Rain and Isolated Storms through the Day on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday; Heavy Rain Will Impact Travel
First Alert Weather Day - Heavy Rain
First Alert Forecast | Soaking rain and a few storms have prompted a First Alert Weather Day, Tuesday