First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and storms will impact holiday travel today

Widespread rain rolls in this morning, storms after 2 PM
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 67°

Tonight’s Low: 51°

Rain Chance: 100%

A First Alert Weather Day is in place today as a storm system will bring widespread rain and the chance for storms today.

Showers have already begun early this morning and by the morning commute hour showers, mainly light to steady, will encompass most of metro.

By late morning a cold front carrying heavy downpours will roll into west Georgia and push off to the east, bringing heavy rain to most of metro through the afternoon.

We will watch for the chance for storms mainly between 2-7 PM as our front moves through downtown Atlanta and pushes east of the city.

While the severe threat is low, we will watch for an isolated severe storm or two mainly from Atlanta east. The main threats will be heavy rain and wind, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out.

By 11 PM, most of the rain pushes to the coast and we start to dry out and cool down.

Second to the rain, it will also be very windy. Widespread gusts 15-25 on the way through the morning into the early afternoon with gusts as high as 40-50 mph in the mountains today.

Wednesday will be dreary and windy with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 50s.

Thanksgiving will be dry with a cold morning in the 30s and low 40s and highs near 60. It does look like we will see some sunshine also for Thursday making Thanksgiving pleasant!

A few showers will be possible Friday before we head into a cool and dry upcoming weekend.

