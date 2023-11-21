Former APD officer sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex, oath violation charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta Police Department officer was sentenced after he was recently convicted on aggravated sodomy and oath violation charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Howard Portis, 38, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and probation for life as a sex offender, the district attorney’s office said. He was also given a concurrent sentence of five years for the violation of oath charge.

On Nov. 8, Portis was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sodomy and violation of oath, the district attorney’s office said.

The charges stem from a March 2021 incident when a woman made a 911 call about a burglary at her home, according to the district’s attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said Portis was charged after he responded to the call and once inside, “deactivated his body camera and physically forced her to perform sexual acts on him,” and the woman was also offered money for sex.

The district attorney’s office said Portis was indicted a second time after the initial investigation revealed “a recurring pattern of deactivating his body camera before making sexual advances.” A court date for the second indictment has not been set yet.

