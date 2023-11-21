Grief during the holidays: Georgia family mourns woman who died of fentanyl overdose

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kai Bakarich, the man convicted of selling the drugs that killed a woman, is behind bars, but her family is left to pick up the pieces.

They’re dealing with something so many people are dealing with this year, spending the holidays grieving a loved one.

It has been a little over two years since Kaylee Boxer died from fentanyl, but her parents count the days, they count the hours.

“Today is 743 days,” said Kaylee’s dad Joshua Boxer.

This is the first Thanksgiving the family will spend in their Cumming home since Kaylee died. The holidays come packed with grief – November is Thanksgiving and Kaylee’s death anniversary. December is Christmas. January is Kaylee’s birth month.

“It is their daughter but it is my best friend, my sister,” said Kaylee’s sister Hannah Boxer.

“They say that grief is a journey. It is not something that is over and done with. It is something that you have to learn to life with,” said Joshua.

Kaylee is not here, but she is everywhere, and that is one of the realities that makes the holidays so hard.

“It never goes away. You just learn how to go through your days better,” said Kaylee’s mom Pamela Boxer.

Kaylee’s family said she was funny, she would light up a room when she walked into it, she loved to dance and loved to box dye her hair.

The family has taken trips together, spreading her ashes where they have vacationed, made new memories, and brought Kaylee along every way they could, but the holidays are still heavy. Each family member’s grief looks different – sometimes the pictures help, and sometimes they don’t. Sometimes staying busy helps, and sometimes stillness is key.

“Don’t shut it off. Let it just come naturally. Embrace it because there is no sense in fighting it. It is there,” Pamela said.

As hard as the holidays are in this house, the holidays come, and Kaylee’s family chooses to face the inevitable while thinking of her and keeping her alive in every story they tell.

“Keep their memory alive as much as you can,” said Pamela.

