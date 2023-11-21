3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Large brush fire breaks out near subdivision in Fannin County

A large brush fire near the Whispering Lake Subdivision in Blue Ridge is threatening several structures Tuesday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a large brush fire in Fannin County.

The fire in the Whispering Lake Subdivision off Bullen Gap Road in Blue Ridge has several structures in danger Tuesday morning.

The Whispering Lake Fire Department has contained this to a ground fire. However, all residents in the Whispering Lake Subdivision have been advised to evacuate.

Firefighters with Fannin County, the U.S. Forest Service, and Georgia Forestry are working to protect nine residential buildings from the flames.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency says the fire is expected to continue to spread until rain moves in Tuesday morning.

The Whispering Lake fire has been contained to a ground fire due to efforts of Firefighters. Approximately 9...

Posted by Fannin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday, November 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in Brookhaven overnight.
Fire damages apartment building in DeKalb County
A large brush fire near the Whispering Lake Subdivision in Blue Ridge is threatening several...
Large brush fire breaks out near subdivision in Fannin County
The scene of an apartment fire in Brookhaven.
Fire damages apartment building in DeKalb County
College Park City Hall
Holiday city bonuses on pause in College Park until full council can vote