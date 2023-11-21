Large brush fire breaks out near subdivision in Fannin County

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a large brush fire in Fannin County.

The fire in the Whispering Lake Subdivision off Bullen Gap Road in Blue Ridge has several structures in danger Tuesday morning.

The Whispering Lake Fire Department has contained this to a ground fire. However, all residents in the Whispering Lake Subdivision have been advised to evacuate.

Firefighters with Fannin County, the U.S. Forest Service, and Georgia Forestry are working to protect nine residential buildings from the flames.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency says the fire is expected to continue to spread until rain moves in Tuesday morning.

The Whispering Lake fire has been contained to a ground fire due to efforts of Firefighters. Approximately 9... Posted by Fannin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday, November 20, 2023

