Man sentenced to life without parole for molesting multiple children, district attorney says

Derrick Crooms was sentenced to life without parole, the Newton County district attorney said.
Derrick Crooms was sentenced to life without parole, the Newton County district attorney said.(Newton County District Attorney's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to molesting multiple children, according to the Newton County district attorney.

Derrick Crooms, 47, pleaded guilty to molesting three minors for more than a decade; according to the district attorney, the abuse began when “some of the victims” were under 5 years old.

The abuse was uncovered in 2020 after an investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Crooms pleaded guilty to enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of incest, four counts of rape, five counts of child molestation and seven counts of aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Crooms previously pleaded guilty to child molestation in 1996, according to the district attorney.

