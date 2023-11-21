Man sentenced to life without parole for strangling, sexually assaulting girlfriend, district attorney says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole for assaulting his girlfriend, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

The district attorney said Fernando Castillo, 40, was arrested June 26, 2020, after beating, strangling and sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

Castillo forced his way into his girlfriend’s home before yelling at her and claiming she disrespected him, according to the district attorney. He then struck her repeatedly, banged her head on a wall, pinned her to a bed and strangled her by pressing his forearm on her throat.

His girlfriend later told law enforcement he told her “die b---, die.” Castillo then sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to the district attorney. A sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) found multiple injuries consistent with strangulation; Castillo’s girlfriend had swelling and bruising on her face.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis said the case was “tremendously disturbing and one of the worst cases of strangulation I have seen in my career. The defendant’s attack on this victim was pure evil. He was vicious, brutal, and unrelenting, and she was lucky to escape with her life.”

According to the district attorney, Castillo was convicted of rape, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 30 years.

Castillo must not have any contact with the victim or her family.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.