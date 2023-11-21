3-Degree Guarantee
Mattie’s Call issued for 17-year-old missing from Clayton County, police say

Clayton County police said they are looking for 17-year-old Alejandro Carranza after he was...
Clayton County police said they are looking for 17-year-old Alejandro Carranza after he was reported missing Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old Morrow boy who was reported missing Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 6100 block of Monica Drive around 7 p.m. about a report that Alejandro Carranza had gone missing.

Officers learned Alejandro left the location in a 2011 Toyota Tundra with Georgia tag TBQ5759, according to police.

They described Alejandro as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Alejandro. A Mattie’s Call is “an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons,” established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police said Alejandro has been diagnosed with autism.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alejandro to contact the department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.

