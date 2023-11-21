New children’s hospital to open in September 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new $1.5 billion hospital in Brookhaven will open in September 2024, according to the hospital.

The hospital will open Sept. 29, 2024, and replace Children’s current facility in Egleston.

Children’s said the new facility, called the Arthur M. Blank Hospital, will have 446 beds. That’s a 33% increase in capacity, according to Children’s. Each bed will have its own private room with space for patients’ parents and each floor will have laundry facilities and a kitchenette.

The hospital will also feature 20 acres of greenspace, including a dedicated space for bone marrow transplant patients. The Seacrest Studio at Egleston will also move to the new facility, allowing patients to learn about broadcasting while at the hospital.

According to CEO Donna Hyland, “We expect to move around 340 patients in 56 ambulances” over the course of 12 hours.

Arthur Blank donated $200 million to the construction. The hospital financed the rest through its own money and debt financing, as well as community donations.

