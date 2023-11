GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning.

The crash damaged the trailer and caused its load to spill onto the roadway.

Drivers can use Hurricane Shoals to get around this.

UPDATE: 1 LANE GETTING BY. Still use alternate routes @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/iX6eZzAHrz — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 21, 2023

