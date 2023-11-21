Peach Bowl grant to fund tutors at Boys & Girls Club to curb pandemic learning loss

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta is using a half-million-dollar donation from the Peach Bowl Inc. to fund their post-pandemic tutoring program.

Club officials say they are using the $500,000 gift to fund their Academic Acceleration program, which includes hiring more specialized teachers as well as purchasing new learning materials and making technology upgrades.

“Across the state of Georgia, we’ve seen young people who are four months behind in math and two months behind in literacy as a result of the pandemic. So, we now have academic coaches coming into our clubs who are providing tailored support to our young people,” said David Jernigan, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

A state grant that was funding the Academic Acceleration program ran out in September, so the Peach Bowl Inc. donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Giving back is part of the Peach Bowl’s mission and changing lives through football has always been the core of who we are. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta are having such a positive impact on children in our communities, so we jumped at the opportunity to team up with them and help our city’s next generation,” said Gary Stokan, President/CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, which services 10 counties, has 25 locations that serve upwards of 7,000 kids by giving them a safe place to learn and play after school.

The nonprofit relies on the philanthropic support of their local communities. About 90 percent of their budget is supported by foundations, corporations, and individual donors.

You can learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta by visiting their website here.

