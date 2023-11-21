3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album

FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the legendary English band announced that they're taking “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years, on the road. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they’re taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones’ most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

An estimated 3.6 million people are expected to pass through the Atlanta airport during the...
Weather could impact holiday travel at Atlanta airport
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta
Peach Bowl grant to fund tutors at Boys & Girls Club to curb pandemic learning loss
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year