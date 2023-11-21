3-Degree Guarantee
The Rolling Stones coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 2024 tour

The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday they're returning to Atlanta in 2024.(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rolling Stones are returning to Atlanta next year.

The band announced Tuesday they’re going back on the road to perform songs from “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material since “A Bigger Bang” in 2005.

The North American leg of the tour will take the Stones to 16 cities in the U.S. and Canada from April through July, bringing them to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 7.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Along with new songs from “Hackney Diamonds,” fans can expect Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood to play hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Satisfaction,” along with deep cuts, the band said in a news release announcing the tour.

“Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world’s most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember,” the release said.

The band last toured the U.S. in 2021, without their longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at 80.

