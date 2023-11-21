Rosalynn Carter transformed the discussion around mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter was a longtime champion for the rights of people with mental illnesses. Her passing is a major loss felt by countless people in Georgia, especially in the mental health space.

Darlene Schultz is the former CEO of 3 Keys, a nonprofit for homeless individuals looking for help and a place to stay. Carter served as an honorary board member. She joined them at every yearly fundraiser until a few years ago when her health started to fail.

“She will forever be a mentor and friend. She was so giving of her heart, herself, and her time to 3 Keys,” said Schultz.

3 Keys named an apartment complex after her called Rosalynn Apartments. There are 56 apartments that provide a home for adults struggling with mental illness.

“It will be hard for me to believe that anybody else would be able to make this big of a difference as Rosalynn Carter,” said Shultz.

Eve Byrd serves as the director of mental health services at the Carter Center. Byrd said Carter used her title as first lady to give a voice to people struggling with mental health.

“I think she would say that the work is not done. We still have a lot to do,” said Byrd.

