3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey. (Credit: CPSC, Getty Images, Los Alamos National Lab, TikTok, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving classic for some people, and a safety video uses humor to help show how not to fry your bird.

The annual PSA reminds everyone this Thanksgiving to “cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video drives home the dangers of deep frying turkeys and combines two American favorites, explosions and turkey.

“This is the coolest thing that could kill me ever,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another commenter dubbed the safety video “turkenheimer,” a play on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the name of one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

A first-timer recorded his deep frying debut and posted it to TikTok, showing the moment he almost burned his hand.

If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to thaw and dry the turkey, do not overfill the pot with hot oil and fry away from structures like your home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being shocked in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
The Rolling Stones announced Tuesday they're returning to Atlanta in 2024.
The Rolling Stones coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for 2024 tour
FILE - NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr. speaks near the Virginia Capitol, July...
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act, ruling that private plaintiffs can’t sue