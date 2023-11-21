Support for Carter family following Rosalynn Carter’s death pouring in from Georgia and beyond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tributes and condolences are pouring in from across the globe for Rosalynn Carter and the Carter family.

At the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, visitors are going out of their way to make sure her family feels their support. There is a memorial forming with photos of First Lady Carter, a basket for cards sent to her family, and a book of kind messages for the Carter family.

Laura Wintemute visited the Library from San Antonio, Texas. She said it’s hard to put Rosalynn Carter’s legacy into words. Her daughter Jasmine wrote, “Thank you for your excellent service and leadership. May your legacy live on.”

“The Carters have brought a period of continued service and peace,” said Wintemute.

In their condolences, people described her as admirable, respectable and remarkable. They have called her a powerhouse, advocate and pioneer.

Dottie Kuhn said she inspired her as a mother. Her first son was born in 1977, the same year that Jimmy Carter was elected President.

“She has left a great legacy and so has President Carter and I hope they know that. Heaven is a great place for both of them, one of these days,” said Kuhn.

Since her death on Sunday, the memorial has grown as more people want to lend their support to the Carter family.

Deshawn Sweets, 10, said he hopes this book will act as a hug for President Carter and his family.

“I just wrote rest in peace Rosalynn Carter. Hopefully, it will help them feel better” said Sweets.

The Presidential Library is working on getting the space ready to welcome large crowds next week. The Carter family is inviting people to come and pay their respects as she lies in repose on Monday.

