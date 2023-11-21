3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Weather could impact holiday travel at Atlanta airport

TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Source: CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather could impact air travel during the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is reporting 42 delays and no cancellations so far Tuesday morning.

Airport officials estimate that 3.6 million people will pass through the Atlanta airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with TSA screening around 1.1 million passengers.

RELATED | Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving

All those travelers will have dangerous weather to worry about. Meteorologists are predicting storms to roll through the South, bringing damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. A winter blast of rain and sleet could also disrupt air travel in the northeast late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation says it’s been working closely with airlines to make sure there aren’t mass cancellations like last December.

“While we can’t control the weather, we will also be using every tool at our disposal to keep cancellations and delays as low as possible in the first place, including working collaboratively with the airlines,” says Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Department of Transportation. “If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed for any reason, you are entitled to a full cash refund if you choose to take that refund rather than a rebooking.”

This Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days to fly.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being electrocuted in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

The scene of an apartment fire in Brookhaven.
Fire damages apartment building in DeKalb County
A fire caused extensive damage to an apartment building in Brookhaven overnight.
Fire damages apartment building in DeKalb County
A large brush fire near the Whispering Lake Subdivision in Blue Ridge is threatening several...
Large brush fire breaks out near subdivision in Fannin County
An overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load, closing the westbound lanes of 316 in Gwinnett...
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County