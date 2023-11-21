White House: American flags to fly at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter

By Jordan Barela
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American flag across the United States will be flown at half-staff following the death of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the White House announced Tuesday.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday for the U.S. flag to fly at half-staff as a “mark of respect for the memory” of the longtime companion of former President Jimmy Carter, the proclamation states.

Where will the American flag be flown at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter?

The American flag will be at half-staff at the following locales:

  • The White House
  • All public buildings and grounds
  • All military posts and naval stations
  • All federal government naval vessels in the District of Columbia and throughout the U.S. and its territories
  • All U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad like military facilities and naval vessels and stations

How long will the American flag be at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter?

The flag will be at half-staff until Saturday, Nov. 25.

In its proclamation, the White House said her life as both first lady in Georgia and first lady of the United States “exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society’s greatest needs.”

“She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,” the proclamation states. “Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.”

First Lady Carter will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Plains.

RELATED: Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week

Days before her death, the former first lady had entered home hospice care — months after the nation’s 39th president also entered hospice care. In May, it was announced she was diagnosed with dementia.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

