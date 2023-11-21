3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced

She was sentenced for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana.
By WAVE Staff and Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock sentenced 41-year-old Dawn Coleman, of Louisiana, to 25 years in prison for her involvement in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

The Indiana judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison with the final five years of the term suspended to probation.

Coleman was sentenced Tuesday for her role in the death of Cairo Jordan, who was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in April 2022. She was later arrested in San Francisco in October 2022.

In November, Coleman entered a plea agreement to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

“This crime impacted not only Washington County but became a nationwide story,” Washington County prosecutor Tara Hunt said. “The victim in this case was an innocent child who was barely 5 years old. It’s always tragic when a child’s life is taken. It’s incomprehensible when those who should be caring for the child are responsible.”

On Tuesday, Coleman was confronted by a statement from an emotional Judge Medlock.

“The walls of your jail cell for the next 25 years will be nothing compared to the walls of that suitcase,” Medlock said.

Cairo’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, is still on the run. She’s the one police believe is primarily responsible for his death.

Indiana State Police said Coleman and Anderson dumped the suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Coleman’s fingerprint was then identified on a black plastic bag containing Cairo’s body.

“We are committed to following this case through until the end,” Hunt said. “None of the law enforcement officers and agencies involved in this sad case will find closure until we have ensured Cairo’s mother is held accountable for her actions. This conviction is only the first step in obtaining justice for Cairo.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being shocked in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Person of interest in Nov. 17 burglary on Richmond Avenue.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
FILE - The hospital will replace Children’s current facility in Egleston next year.
New children’s hospital to open in September 2024
Gwinnett County police said Jhostin Alexander Bardales, 20, of Buford, has been arrested on...
Buford man charged with organizing street racing in metro Atlanta, police say
How to avoid holiday scams
Fill out this survey for a free gift ... and other online holiday scams