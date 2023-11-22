2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been arrested and fired, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie Scott, 23, was arrested and fired Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Scott has been charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized possession of prohibited items by inmates, two counts of distributing obscene materials and five counts of violation of oath of a public officer.

Scott is the second Fulton County detention officer to be arrested and fired in a week. Last week, Latasha Baker, 47, was also arrested and fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior with an inmate.

Scott is currently held on a $25,000 bond.

