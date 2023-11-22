3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2nd Fulton County detention officer arrested in 1 week, sheriff’s office says

Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law...
Jessie Scott was charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized possession of prohibited items by inmates, two counts of distributing obscene materials and five counts of violation of oath of a public officer.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer has been arrested and fired, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie Scott, 23, was arrested and fired Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Scott has been charged with impersonating a public officer, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized possession of prohibited items by inmates, two counts of distributing obscene materials and five counts of violation of oath of a public officer.

Scott is the second Fulton County detention officer to be arrested and fired in a week. Last week, Latasha Baker, 47, was also arrested and fired after being accused of inappropriate behavior with an inmate.

RELATED: Fulton Co. jailer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate arrested, fired, deputies say

Scott is currently held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive

Latest News

FILE - Record producer Chaka Zulu looks through material, created by his artists, to post to...
Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu will not be tried for murder, prosecutors say
There were some incredible, emotional, and powerful moments in 2023. Here are our personal...
Atlanta News First's Favorite Stories
Breaking news! Community stories! Major events! Atlanta News First was there for it all. Here...
Most Clicked Stories of 2023
The Cobb County DOT first reported the leak at 3:54 p.m.
Gas leak closes Mt. Calvary Road in Cobb County, county says