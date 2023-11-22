3-Degree Guarantee
Alpharetta man hoping family caregiver taken hostage will be set free by Hamas

An Alpharetta resident is hoping his family caregiver taken hostage by Hamas will be set free in the newest hostage exchange deal.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta resident Avishay Ben Zvi is still mourning his father’s death but he’s been focusing on getting his father’s caregiver back home ever since the massacre on Oct. 7.

The last 45 days for Ben Zvi have been difficult.

Late last month he spoke to Atlanta News First as he was leaving Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport to return to Israel for his 80-year-old father Amitai’s funeral.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta man mourns loss of father killed during attack in Israel

He said his father Amitai was shot and killed by Hamas and during the attack and raid on his father’s home. His father’s caregiver, 33-year-old Jimmy Pacheco, was also kidnapped from his father’s home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel, by Hamas terrorists.

Ben Zvi said he’s been working with Israeli attorneys and Pacheco’s sister in the Philippines to get Jimmy home.

Israel struck a new deal with Hamas Tuesday and now 50 hostages will be set free.

RELATED: Local man flies to Israel to hold funeral for father killed by Hamas

“It took too long and I think as long as it takes it’s not good for those who are being held captive over there but I am glad that it is finally happening. Any step in this direction is a positive,” Ben Zvi said.

In the latest statement released by Israel there was no mention of adult male hostages being freed.

However, Ben Zvi is still hoping there will be no roadblocks in the hostage exchange and that Jimmy will be set free next.

