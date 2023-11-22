3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving

An estimated 55 million Americans are traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and nearly 5 million of them will be by plane.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport broke its morning rush record as people fly out of the world’s busiest airport for the Thanksgiving.

Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding their flights.

This marks the busiest morning rush in TSA history for the airport, officials said.

The wait time, at its peak, was 37 minutes and all checkpoint lanes were operational, according to Atlanta airport.

Millions are expected to travel in the air and on the roads this holiday. Wednesday is one of the busiest days to fly, followed by the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

