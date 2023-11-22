Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport broke its morning rush record as people fly out of the world’s busiest airport for the Thanksgiving.

Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding their flights.

This marks the busiest morning rush in TSA history for the airport, officials said.

The wait time, at its peak, was 37 minutes and all checkpoint lanes were operational, according to Atlanta airport.

Status update - 32,029 passengers were screened by 8 a.m. This was the busiest AM rush in TSA-ATL history. At peak, the wait was 37 minutes and all checkpoint lanes were operational. Plan ahead by checking roadway and parking conditions. https://t.co/fuvKlgcBWq — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 22, 2023

Millions are expected to travel in the air and on the roads this holiday. Wednesday is one of the busiest days to fly, followed by the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.