Body camera footage of fatal Atlanta Police tasing to be released Wednesday

Johnny Hollman died after an altercation with an Atlanta Police officer during a traffic stop Aug. 10.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Body camera footage of a fatal police tasing is set to be released by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

Johnny Hollman died after an altercation with an Atlanta Police officer during a traffic stop Aug. 10.

Hollman’s family says he was on his way home from church when he got into a minor car accident. Atlanta Police responded to the wreck and say Hollman became “agitated and uncooperative” when officers tried to issue him a traffic ticket as the “at fault” driver.

Atlanta Police say the altercation ended with Officer Kiran Kimbrough hit Hollman with a Taser, which lead to his death.

An autopsy report revealed that underlying health issues, like heart disease, also contributed to Hollman’s demise.

Hollman’s daughter, Arnitra Hollman, says she saw the full body camera footage for the first time on Tuesday. It was 17 minutes and 46 seconds long.

“The public should expect to see exactly what we saw. Murder! Senseless murder,” Arnitra Hollman said. “It confirmed what I already knew in my heart.”

Attorney Muwali Davis is representing the Hollman family. He says the body camera footage will show the public that Johnny Hollman remained peaceful during the incident.

“He gave no violence towards this officer. He was moving in peace,” Davis said. “We don’t want people to go back to business as usual after Thanksgiving. We want them to organize, to do what organizers do, to get politicized and get engaged. That’s the only way that this kind of atrocity can be avoided going forward.”

Davis and Hollman’s family encouraged people to respond peacefully when they see the body camera footage.

“I’m sad, I’m hurt, and again I’m angry because this is my first holiday without my father, and he should be here. He should not be dead,” Arnitra Hollman said.

The Atlanta Police Department fired Officer Kimbrough in October. His lawyers sent Atlanta News First the following statement:

