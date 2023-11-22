Covington mom creates cookbook for kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chanel Miller’s three young kids, who are all under 10, can cook.

It’s all thanks to Kid De Cuisine: Hadasah’s Breakfast Delights, a cookbook Miller wrote herself.

“It is to allow a kiddo as young as 3, sometimes even younger, to feel that, “I can do it. I can do things. I can be independent and do things I didn’t know I can do,’” said Miller.

At just 4 years old, Miller’s own daughter, Hadashah, decided she wanted to be a chef.

However, Miller said there wasn’t a cookbook out there to help her, so she created one.

“They are capable of doing big people things. And I think when we give the ability to and the tools to do this, they surprise us,” she said.

The cookbook has 10 recipes, and each takes about 30 minutes to make.

Of course, if your child can’t read, Miller said the instructions have bright, beautiful pictures that demonstrate what to do.

The book even comes with colored measuring cups, a hat and apron and a plastic, kid-friendly knife.

Miller said safety is top of mind, with some recipes requiring a parent to help.

“We always want a parent to be present because kitchens can be dangerous places, so it is with the assistance of a parent. However, they’re just sitting and watching and assisting when they can,” said Miller.

Even if your child isn’t the next Gordon Ramsay, Miller hopes her cookbook teaches important life skills.

Most of all, Miller said it’s about having fun.

“That’s what it’s all about right? If we can’t learn and have fun and create as kids, you know, how boring would that be,” she said.

