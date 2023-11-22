3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Two people shot near gas station on Donald Lee Holowell Parkway, Atlanta police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been shot on Donald Lee Holowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to the Chevron gas station at 2656 Donald Lee Holowell Pkwy. NW. According to police, both victims are alive, conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say
Several people are injured following an electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta Saturday...
2 contractors in critical condition after being shocked in Midtown Atlanta
The scene of a double shooting overnight in Clarkston.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment building in DeKalb
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Tiera Rector
Police search for missing 36-year-old woman in Clayton County

Latest News

U.S. Marshals and Coweta County deputies are reportedly looking for a homicide suspect in...
Woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
In the hours before Rosalynn Carter took her last breath, her hometown community served nearly...
‘We’re here to help each other’: Plains carrying on Rosalynn Carter’s legacy
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis personally argued Floyd’s bond should be revoked to...
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant