Two people shot near gas station on Donald Lee Holowell Parkway, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been shot on Donald Lee Holowell Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to the Chevron gas station at 2656 Donald Lee Holowell Pkwy. NW. According to police, both victims are alive, conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

