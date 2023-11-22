3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FBI Atlanta warns of gift card scams ahead of the holidays

FBI Atlanta says criminals are taking advantage of the popularity of gift cards and scamming people out of money.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday scammers are poised and ready to take your money.

FBI Atlanta is warning of an alarming trend putting people out of hundreds of dollars.

“This is a significant amount of money that we’re talking about,” said Jenna Sellitto, public affairs specialist at FBI Atlanta.

Gift cards are a popular, easy holiday gift, and Sellitto says criminals are capitalizing on them.

“They leave the store with them, take off the foil, and get the numbers on the back,” Sellitto said. “They input those number into a database. Then they bring the gift cards back.”

The agency says when you put money on the card, the thieves are alerted, and the entire balance is wiped.

Sellitto says this is what you need to look out for: “When you’re looking at gift cards, check them, check them for physical tampering, if it looks like part of it has been scratched off or it’s not on there all the way.”

Federal investigators say online scams also ramp up during the holidays.

They say it’s important to verify shopping sites to ensure they are legit.

“It’s also extremely important to be vigilant about where you’re putting your information in,” Sellitto said.

The agency says consumers are losing millions of dollars to online scammers.

FBI Atlanta says losses from internet crime fraud was $73 million in 2022.

They encourage reporting fraud to your bank, local authorities and the FBI’s Internet Crime Compliant Center.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive

Latest News

Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving
Nora DePalma holds Rosalynn Carter's book on the mental health crisis.
Forsyth County woman shares impact Rosalynn Carter had on her mental health journey
Willene White-Smith, a descendant of the Dixon family, visits Carver Memorial Gardens.
Sacred Ground: Fighting to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans
Five wild turkeys spotted in Georgia.
Georgia Wildlife officials report decline in wild turkeys