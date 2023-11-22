3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Cold, cloudy, and windy today ahead of a nice Thanksgiving!

It will feel like the 40s most of the day today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 53°

Tonight’s Low: 39°

Rain Chance: 10%

Today will feel much more like winter with cloudy skies, temperatures hovering in the low 50s, and a northwest wind at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25-30 mph possible.

Mostly cloudy & chilly with a cold wind.
Mostly cloudy & chilly with a cold wind.(WANF)

With the wind becoming more blustery through the day, the low 50s will feel more like the mid to upper 40s all day long.

The wind picks up through the morning with gusts up to 30mph this afternoon.
The wind picks up through the morning with gusts up to 30mph this afternoon.(WANF)

Through the overnight, skies clear which will allow overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will start mostly sunny with clouds gradually increasing through the day and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Cool and dry - a nice day!
Cool and dry - a nice day!(WANF)

Black Friday looks mainly dry with the exception of maybe a stray shower with highs in the 60s, so over all, shopping won’t be interrupted by the weather.

The weekend will be in the 60s both days, but Sunday carries a small chance for showers.

Next work and school week starts cold with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the 50s.

Cool and mostly dry through the weekend.
Cool and mostly dry through the weekend.(WANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
A structure fire broke out at Danielle’s Cafe.
Fire breaks out at popular Blue Ridge restaurant in north Georgia, officials say

Latest News

Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
First Alert | Temperatures trend cooler Wednesday
A line of heavier rain and isolated storms moves through this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Rain Today; Isolated Storms this Afternoon
Damaging wind gusts possible in stronger storms
First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts prompt First Alert Weather Day Tuesday