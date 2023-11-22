First Alert Forecast: Cold, cloudy, and windy today ahead of a nice Thanksgiving!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 53°

Tonight’s Low: 39°

Rain Chance: 10%

Today will feel much more like winter with cloudy skies, temperatures hovering in the low 50s, and a northwest wind at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25-30 mph possible.

Mostly cloudy & chilly with a cold wind. (WANF)

With the wind becoming more blustery through the day, the low 50s will feel more like the mid to upper 40s all day long.

The wind picks up through the morning with gusts up to 30mph this afternoon. (WANF)

Through the overnight, skies clear which will allow overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will start mostly sunny with clouds gradually increasing through the day and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Cool and dry - a nice day! (WANF)

Black Friday looks mainly dry with the exception of maybe a stray shower with highs in the 60s, so over all, shopping won’t be interrupted by the weather.

The weekend will be in the 60s both days, but Sunday carries a small chance for showers.

Next work and school week starts cold with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and highs only in the 50s.

Cool and mostly dry through the weekend. (WANF)

