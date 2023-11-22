Forsyth County woman shares impact Rosalynn Carter had on her mental health journey

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County resident Nora DePalma was one of many people devastated by the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, especially because of the impact Carter had on her mental health struggle.

In 2010, on her 50th birthday, DePalma’s husband asked how she wanted to celebrate, and on that day, DePalma said she wanted to hear Mrs. Carter speak at the Atlanta Press Club about her book “Within Our Reach: Ending the Mental Health Crisis.”

“That was all I wanted to do, because at that time it was six years since my mother died by suicide,” DePalma said. “So, her depression took her down a different road than mine.”

Mrs. Carter signed the book to DePalma and her mother, who both suffered from depression.

“I started to tear up and she shook her head as she was signing my book, and you could tell she felt another had been lost that she wanted to help,” DePalma said.

It was that compassion for those living with mental illness that caught DePalma’s attention as a teenager, when she said she first heard then-First Lady Carter speak about mental health.

“Thinking ‘Wow, that’s very meaty for a first lady,’” she said. “My mother and I both had that same reaction, and later my mother and I both would suffer from depression, and her actions made our lives that much better.”

Learning of Mrs. Carter’s death was hard for DePalma, who recently re-read her book and encourages others to do the same.

“She was the first person that I was aware of in my lifetime to start talking about mental illness and normalize it,” DePalma said.

