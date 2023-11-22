3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Forsyth County woman shares impact Rosalynn Carter had on her mental health journey

A Forsyth County shares her story of how former First Lady Rosalynn Carter personally impacted her.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County resident Nora DePalma was one of many people devastated by the loss of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, especially because of the impact Carter had on her mental health struggle.

In 2010, on her 50th birthday, DePalma’s husband asked how she wanted to celebrate, and on that day, DePalma said she wanted to hear Mrs. Carter speak at the Atlanta Press Club about her book “Within Our Reach: Ending the Mental Health Crisis.”

“That was all I wanted to do, because at that time it was six years since my mother died by suicide,” DePalma said. “So, her depression took her down a different road than mine.”

Mrs. Carter signed the book to DePalma and her mother, who both suffered from depression.

“I started to tear up and she shook her head as she was signing my book, and you could tell she felt another had been lost that she wanted to help,” DePalma said.

It was that compassion for those living with mental illness that caught DePalma’s attention as a teenager, when she said she first heard then-First Lady Carter speak about mental health.

“Thinking ‘Wow, that’s very meaty for a first lady,’” she said. “My mother and I both had that same reaction, and later my mother and I both would suffer from depression, and her actions made our lives that much better.”

Learning of Mrs. Carter’s death was hard for DePalma, who recently re-read her book and encourages others to do the same.

“She was the first person that I was aware of in my lifetime to start talking about mental illness and normalize it,” DePalma said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive

Latest News

A Gwinnett County school student has made it her mission as a Muslim to raise awareness about...
Gwinnett County student petitions school board for Muslim holiday
Noor Ali
Gwinnett County student petitions school board for Muslim holiday
FBI Atlanta says criminals are taking advantage of the popularity of gift cards and scamming...
FBI Atlanta warns of gift card scams ahead of the holidays
Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving