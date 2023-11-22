3-Degree Guarantee
Gas leak closes Mt. Calvary Road in Cobb County, county says

The Cobb County DOT first reported the leak at 3:54 p.m.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reports of a gas leak prompted the closure of Mt. Calvary Road in Cobb County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cobb County Department of Transportation, Mt. Calvary Road is closed between Dallas Highway and Burnt Hickory Road after crews responded to the ruptured gas line. The Cobb County DOT first reported the leak at 3:54 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates as we learn more.

