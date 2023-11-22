Gwinnett County student petitions school board for Muslim holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the past two years, 16-year-old Noor Ali set her sights on something bigger than herself.

She has made it her mission as a Muslim to raise awareness about one of the most important religious days of the year in her faith known as Eid al-Fitr, celebrated at the end of Ramadan.

“It’s when we feast, we pray and everybody is together. It’s the biggest day of our year,” Ali said.

Sadly for her and other Muslim students, they often miss out on this important day because it’s not recognized by the school system as a holiday.

“So, it’s like, imagine getting up on Christmas morning at 5 a.m. to go to the school bus. The sun is not even up and you want to go downstairs and have breakfast and you want to open presents under the Christmas tree but you have to go to school. You have a Social Studies test coming up. Of course how would one feel? So that’s how it is. We expect to get up, we expect to eat, we expect to pray and do what we’ve always done that’s per our culture,” Ali said.

During the past two years, she’s addressed the Gwinnett County School Board and created a petition with more than 12,000 signatures. Only to be told that this Muslim day of faith would not be recognized as an official holiday, at least for the next two years.

“It has kind of been discouraging, especially growing up to not really have that recognized especially by the community that I value so much,” Ali said.

Ali intends to continue fighting the good fight but recognizes it won’t be easy.

“There are a million and one comments that say positive things and that people are appreciating the cause. But there is also that percentage who are like, why are you doing this? You live in this country and follow our rules and I’m like I was born here. One of comments was like go back to your country and I’m like to Texas. I can do that and in Texas it is allowed,” Ali said.

Ali said this day is recognized as a holiday in New York and Florida. The Gwinnett County school system is off this week for the holiday, but Ali intends to push forward and speak with school board members in the coming days and weeks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.