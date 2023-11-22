3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A woman who was walking her dog in Wisconsin on the second day of the gun-deer season was shot in the abdomen, according to a Department of Natural Resources official.

The 47-year-old woman needed to be flown via MedFlight to an area hospital where she is still being treated, DNR Hunter Education Administrator Lt. Mike Weber said.

According to the agency, she was shot while walking her dog on private property on Monday morning. The 62-year-old hunter told the DNR he thought the dog was an antlerless deer, so he fired.

DNR is still investigating the incident, Weber said. He says the man was disabled and Wisconsin has opportunities that would allow people with disabilities to hunt from their vehicles.

During the news conference, Weber offered a reminder to hunters about wearing blaze orange and fluorescent pink when in the woods.

He added that non-hunters should consider wearing those highly visible colors as well during gun-deer season.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive
Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home

Latest News

Johnny Hollman, 62, died after an officer stunned him with a Taser in August.
Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon
FILE - A mystery dog illness is going around and it may be difficult to determine if your dog...
Knowing if your dog has ‘mystery illness’ may be difficult, veterinarian says
Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed...
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says