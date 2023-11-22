Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu will not be tried for murder, prosecutors say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, will not be tried for murder and other charges stemming from a deadly shooting outside a Buckhead restaurant in June 2022, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was charged with murder and other counts including aggravated assault and simple battery in September 2022 following an investigation of a June 26, 2022, shooting outside the Apartment 4B restaurant on Peachtree Road.
Responding police said they found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was Zulu, who was struck in the back. Artez Jamil Benton, 23, was shot in the chest and died from his injuries, according to police. Another man was shot and injured.
In September 2022, Atlanta police said the department and the Fulton County DA “established probable cause for the charge of murder in this case,” which was then turned over to the DA’s office.
Zulu reportedly turned himself in to police on Sept. 13, 2022, and was released on bond the same day.
His attorney argued he was attacked by a gang and forced to defend himself. Benton’s family said Benton was never in a gang.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.