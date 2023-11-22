Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu will not be tried for murder, prosecutors say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of rapper Ludacris, will not be tried for murder and other charges stemming from a deadly shooting outside a Buckhead restaurant in June 2022, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases. The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required. Because the defendant is now involved in a pre-indictment diversion program, we will not comment further about the matter at this time.

Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was charged with murder and other counts including aggravated assault and simple battery in September 2022 following an investigation of a June 26, 2022, shooting outside the Apartment 4B restaurant on Peachtree Road.

Responding police said they found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was Zulu, who was struck in the back. Artez Jamil Benton, 23, was shot in the chest and died from his injuries, according to police. Another man was shot and injured.

In September 2022, Atlanta police said the department and the Fulton County DA “established probable cause for the charge of murder in this case,” which was then turned over to the DA’s office.

Zulu reportedly turned himself in to police on Sept. 13, 2022, and was released on bond the same day.

His attorney argued he was attacked by a gang and forced to defend himself. Benton’s family said Benton was never in a gang.

