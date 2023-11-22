3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Over 20 arrested in Coweta County human trafficking sting

Several people were arrested following a two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County.
Several people were arrested following a two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 20 people were arrested following a two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-day sting happened on Nov. 15 and 16, the sheriff’s office said.

Several people were arrested on Nov. 15.

Those arrested and their charges are:

  • Miguel Garcia, pandering
  • Davian Harding, pandering
  • Deontavius Pittman, pandering and possession of ecstasy
  • Octavian Brown, pandering and possession with intent to distribute
  • Jose Gonzalez- Avarca, pandering
  • Stephen Hovanic, pandering
  • Michael Matherne, pandering

Several others were arrested on the second day of the sting.

Those arrested and their charges are:

  • Donald McGaha, pandering
  • Victor O. Alvarez Martinez, pimping
  • Juan Puente, pimping
  • Prince Antoine, pimping
  • Phillip Floyd, pandering
  • Sergio J. DeArmas Alfaras, pimping, and law enforcement said it is investigating further
  • Christopher Allen, pandering

In total, the sheriff’s office said there were 26 arrests and six rescues across the two-day sting. There were eight prostitution arrests from the sting, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive

Latest News

Johnny Hollman, 62, died after an officer stunned him with a Taser in August.
Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon
Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving
In this collection of photographs from the National Archives Catalog, Rosalynn Carter is shown...
Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.
Fulton County prosecutors have released police bodycam footage showing the confrontation that...
GRAPHIC: Police bodycam shows confrontation that led to Atlanta deacon's tasing death