Over 20 arrested in Coweta County human trafficking sting

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 20 people were arrested following a two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-day sting happened on Nov. 15 and 16, the sheriff’s office said.

Several people were arrested on Nov. 15.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Miguel Garcia, pandering

Davian Harding, pandering

Deontavius Pittman, pandering and possession of ecstasy

Octavian Brown, pandering and possession with intent to distribute

Jose Gonzalez- Avarca, pandering

Stephen Hovanic, pandering

Michael Matherne, pandering

Several others were arrested on the second day of the sting.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Donald McGaha, pandering

Victor O. Alvarez Martinez, pimping

Juan Puente, pimping

Prince Antoine, pimping

Phillip Floyd, pandering

Sergio J. DeArmas Alfaras, pimping, and law enforcement said it is investigating further

Christopher Allen, pandering

In total, the sheriff’s office said there were 26 arrests and six rescues across the two-day sting. There were eight prostitution arrests from the sting, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

