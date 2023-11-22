Over 20 arrested in Coweta County human trafficking sting
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 20 people were arrested following a two-day human trafficking sting in Coweta County, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
The two-day sting happened on Nov. 15 and 16, the sheriff’s office said.
Several people were arrested on Nov. 15.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Miguel Garcia, pandering
- Davian Harding, pandering
- Deontavius Pittman, pandering and possession of ecstasy
- Octavian Brown, pandering and possession with intent to distribute
- Jose Gonzalez- Avarca, pandering
- Stephen Hovanic, pandering
- Michael Matherne, pandering
Several others were arrested on the second day of the sting.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Donald McGaha, pandering
- Victor O. Alvarez Martinez, pimping
- Juan Puente, pimping
- Prince Antoine, pimping
- Phillip Floyd, pandering
- Sergio J. DeArmas Alfaras, pimping, and law enforcement said it is investigating further
- Christopher Allen, pandering
In total, the sheriff’s office said there were 26 arrests and six rescues across the two-day sting. There were eight prostitution arrests from the sting, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
