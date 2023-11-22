3-Degree Guarantee
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle’s battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

