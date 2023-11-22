Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter had many titles: first lady, humanitarian, author, wife. Baker is another one on that list.

The U.S. National Archives has compiled some of Carter’s favorite recipes from her White House days and recipes that were her favorites.

🍓🍰 How to make a classic strawberry cake, a Carter family favorite 🍰🍓 :

A classic strawberry cake was one of the former first lady’s favorite recipes, the U.S. National Archives said.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 package of yellow or white cake mix

1 3-ounce package of strawberry Jell-O

3/4 cup of cooking oil

1 cup of chopped nuts

4 eggs

2 tablespoons of flour

1 10-ounce package of frozen strawberries or 1 pint of fresh strawberries with a 1/2 cup of sugar

Here’s how to make it:

Mix all ingredients and beat well. Pour into an angel food cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until done.

Serve plain or with whipped cream.

🧀🥜 How to make the “Plains Special” cheese ring 🧀🥜 :

This is another one of Carter’s favorite recipes.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pound of grated sharp cheese

1 cup of finely chopped nuts

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 small onion, finely grated

Black pepper

Dash of cayenne

Strawberry preserves (optional)

Here’s how to make it:

Combine all ingredients but preserves and season to taste with pepper. Mix well and place in a 5 or 6 cup ring mold. Refrigerate until firm for several hours or overnight.

To serve, unmold and fill center with preserves, if desired, or serve plain with crackers.

🍆🧈 How to make an eggplant soufflé, one of the former first lady’s favorite recipes 🍆🧈 :

Here’s what you’ll need to make it:

1 medium eggplant

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup of butter or margarine

1 1/2 cups of milk

2 eggs

1 cup of cracker crumbs (recipe notes good with cheese crackers)

Here’s how to make it:

Peel, slice and cook eggplant until it mashes easily. Season with salt and pepper. Add other ingredients. It will have a pudding-like texture. Pour into a buttered 1-quart baking dish about 1 1/2 inches deep. Bake at 350 degrees from 20 to 30 minutes or longer if needed. Bake until it is set like a custard, but not dry and stiff.

Serve immediately.

🥜🧈 How to make humdingers, or date nut rolls 🥜🧈:

This recipe, the U.S. National Archives, said is a “sweet legacy” from the Carter White House kitchen.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1/4 pound of margarine

1 8 ounce package of pitted dates

1 chop of chopped nuts

1 cup of sugar

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 1/2 cups of crisp rice cereal

Confectioner’s sugar

Here’s how to make it:

Melt margarine in a large saucepan. Add dates, nuts, sugar and salt. Cook for eight minutes over low heat. Remove from heat. Add vanilla and cereal. Cool until mixture can be worked with hands. Shape into walnut-sized balls or finger-sized rolls. Roll in confectioner’s sugar.

