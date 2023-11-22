Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.

By Jordan Barela
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter had many titles: first lady, humanitarian, author, wife. Baker is another one on that list.

The U.S. National Archives has compiled some of Carter’s favorite recipes from her White House days and recipes that were her favorites.

🍓🍰 How to make a classic strawberry cake, a Carter family favorite 🍰🍓 :

A classic strawberry cake was one of the former first lady’s favorite recipes, the U.S. National Archives said.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 package of yellow or white cake mix
  • 1 3-ounce package of strawberry Jell-O
  • 3/4 cup of cooking oil
  • 1 cup of chopped nuts
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons of flour
  • 1 10-ounce package of frozen strawberries or 1 pint of fresh strawberries with a 1/2 cup of sugar

Here’s how to make it:

Mix all ingredients and beat well. Pour into an angel food cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until done.

Serve plain or with whipped cream.

🧀🥜 How to make the “Plains Special” cheese ring 🧀🥜 :

This is another one of Carter’s favorite recipes.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 pound of grated sharp cheese
  • 1 cup of finely chopped nuts
  • 1 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 small onion, finely grated
  • Black pepper
  • Dash of cayenne
  • Strawberry preserves (optional)

Here’s how to make it:

Combine all ingredients but preserves and season to taste with pepper. Mix well and place in a 5 or 6 cup ring mold. Refrigerate until firm for several hours or overnight.

To serve, unmold and fill center with preserves, if desired, or serve plain with crackers.

🍆🧈 How to make an eggplant soufflé, one of the former first lady’s favorite recipes 🍆🧈 :

Here’s what you’ll need to make it:

  • 1 medium eggplant
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup of butter or margarine
  • 1 1/2 cups of milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup of cracker crumbs (recipe notes good with cheese crackers)

Here’s how to make it:

Peel, slice and cook eggplant until it mashes easily. Season with salt and pepper. Add other ingredients. It will have a pudding-like texture. Pour into a buttered 1-quart baking dish about 1 1/2 inches deep. Bake at 350 degrees from 20 to 30 minutes or longer if needed. Bake until it is set like a custard, but not dry and stiff.

Serve immediately.

🥜🧈 How to make humdingers, or date nut rolls 🥜🧈:

This recipe, the U.S. National Archives, said is a “sweet legacy” from the Carter White House kitchen.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1/4 pound of margarine
  • 1 8 ounce package of pitted dates
  • 1 chop of chopped nuts
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 1 1/2 cups of crisp rice cereal
  • Confectioner’s sugar

Here’s how to make it:

Melt margarine in a large saucepan. Add dates, nuts, sugar and salt. Cook for eight minutes over low heat. Remove from heat. Add vanilla and cereal. Cool until mixture can be worked with hands. Shape into walnut-sized balls or finger-sized rolls. Roll in confectioner’s sugar.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...

Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
The wait time, at its peak, was 37 minutes and all checkpoint lanes were operational, according to the Atlanta airport.

News

Johnny Hollman, 62, died after an officer stunned him with a Taser in August.

WATCH LIVE: Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
Fulton County prosecutors have released police bodycam footage in the case of an Atlanta deacon who died after an officer used a Taser on him during an August 2023 traffic stop.

News

Fulton County prosecutors have released police bodycam footage showing the confrontation that...

GRAPHIC: Police bodycam shows confrontation that led to Atlanta deacon's tasing death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Public Safety

Dustin Allen Phillips

Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellie Parker
The GBI, U.S. Marshals and Coweta County deputies are searching for a homicide suspect in Sharpsburg.

Latest News

News

Travelers pack Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving travelers pack roads and airports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Investigates

Willene White-Smith, a descendant of the Dixon family, visits Carver Memorial Gardens.

Sacred Ground: Fighting to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caresse Jackman and Daniela Molina
For members of the Black community, maintaining the upkeep and maintenance of the final resting place of their ancestors has remained a hurdle, mystery, and a fight for generations.

News

John Driskell “Hop” Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band guitarist John Driskell Hopkins on mission to find cure for ALS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Don Shipman
Hopkins and his wife Jennifer founded the non-profit Hop On A Cure, which so far has raised a staggering $2.5 million dollars for ALS research.

News

Ronald Dix

Police locate missing man last seen leaving Snellville personal care home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
Police say they have located a man who left his personal care home in Gwinnett County on Nov. 16 and didn’t return.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is congratulated by offensive lineman Earnest Greene...

No. 1 Georgia looks to cap another perfect regular season against Georgia Tech

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
No. 1 Georgia will be playing to wrap up its third consecutive unbeaten regular season when it plays rival Georgia Tech.

News

Body camera footage shows the moments an Atlanta police officer put his hands on Johnny Hollman...

Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon

Updated: 10 hours ago
Body camera video released in Atlanta police tasing death of deacon